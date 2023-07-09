Nollywood actress knocks veteran colleagues over ‘online begging’

828 828

A Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti, has taken to her social media account to knock some veteran actors over the habit of begging on social media whenever they are in trouble.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the actress accused some of her older colleagues of denting the image of the movie industry, especially the Yoruba movie section of the film scene.

Giving her two cents, Kuti said actors should stop begging for money but adopt the habit of saving up to prepare for their future.

She said in the video, “It is good to be good but for people who don’t prepare for their future, what do they expect to happen? When people see us, they see us as dirty people just because some people did not prepare for their future.

“Instagram is not a place for people to beg other people for money. If we want to help each other, we can use the media to help people. But Yoruba actors should not turn it into something else.

“Some have four wives yet you’re saying the job does not pay because you want people out there to help you. People now disgrace Yoruba actors just because some people keep begging for money on social media.

The actress further said, “Why are we tarnishing our own image? If you know what some people did with their lives in their younger years, you won’t even help them in their old age. People should work for their future.

“Since we already know that there’s no pension in the acting profession, make use of insurance and save money every month. You create your pension plan yourself. What is the business of TAMPAN with a sick actor?

“Everybody needs money and we are all struggling. Don’t turn the Yoruba film industry into a house for beggars.”