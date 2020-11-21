Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Iyabo Ojo, has lost her mother.

The actress took to her social media page to announce the death of her mother, Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga.

According to Ojo, her mother died in her sleep in the early hours of Saturday (today).

She wrote on her verified Instagram page: “My mother, my jewel, my guardian, my pearl, this is how you said goodbye? We were joking about this days ago. I told you how much I want you to live long and watch the children become grown men and women but you said no; your joy was that I am happy. That your spirit would protect and be with us. Little did I know you were set to leave.

“With total submission to the will of God, I announce the death of my mother, Mrs Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga, who passed away in her sleep in the early hours of today, Saturday 21st November at the age of 67-years. Mama, you might be gone but we, your children and grandkids would make sure your memories remain and linger on. Like you promised, your spirit remains with us. Iyabo Ojo, your love.”