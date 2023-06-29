Nollywood actress is dead

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sidikat Odukanwi, popularly known as Iyabo Oko, is dead.

Actress Foluke Daramola-Salako confirmed her death when she wrote on her Instagram page: “And finally we lost her… RIP Iyabo Oko. We did our best but God knows best.”

Similarly, her daughter Bisi Aisha, a female soldier, confirmed her mother’s death.

“May your soul Rest In Peace mummy,” she said.

Before her demise, the 63-year-old actress battled with ill-health which caused her to take a long break from the movie scene.

Odukanwi was born on the 15th of November 1960 in Iwo local government area of Osun state.

She was known by stage names such as “Iyabo Oko” “Apoti Aje” Sisi Mama.”

Last year, one of her daughters, Olamide, disclosed that her mother was diagnosed with Ischemic stroke about five years ago.