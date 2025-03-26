Nollywood actress in shock after being charged $1200 for aso-ebi

Nollywood actress, Lili Afe, has expressed her shock and frustration after being asked to pay $1,200 for aso ebi for a friend’s wedding in Lagos.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Lili shared her disbelief, explaining how she had eagerly congratulated her friend upon receiving the wedding invitation, only to be left stunned by the staggering cost of the chosen fabric.

“Una Don dey sell aso ebi in dollars for Lagos? You people sell aso ebi for your own wedding in dollars now? You guys are doing too much!” she exclaimed.

Recounting her experience, Lilli Afe wrote, “I was on my own when a friend of mine sent me an invitation to her wedding, after which I congratulated her happily.

“I checked the date to make sure the date didn’t clash with timing, that’s how I checked the price and saw 1200, I initially thought the price was in Naira, thinking, ‘shey she’s doing giveaway?’”

“I decided to check the link and I saw the dollar sign at the back of the 1200 and I was shocked.

“I decided to check convert it, 1200 times 1600. How many millions is that? For your own wedding and I do? Is it my I do? It’s not good na, everybody should relax. There is life after the wedding o.”

The actress’s reaction has sparked conversations online, with many social media users weighing in on the rising cost of wedding traditions in Nigeria.

