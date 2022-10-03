Nollywood Actress, Hilda Dokubo calls Gov. Wike to stop killing in Rivers

A popular actress, Hilda Dokubo, has begged Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to stop rising cases of kidnapping, killing and raping along the Emohua-Kalabari road in the South South State.

Dokubo, in a video posted on her Facebook page, called on Wike for help, lamenting that people from her area had become daily victims of the evil gang.

She said: “This is a cry for help. While the rest of Nigeria were celebrating the Independence Day, my people in Buguma were crying and mourning one of our own, a 45-year-old Livingstone, who until his death was a driver, who commuted people from Port Harcourt to Buguma.

“Kidnappers stopped him and they shot him dead. He is one of several victims, who had gone that way. Daily, people are kidnapped on that road and killed. Our daughters are raped and exploited and robbed. Our sons are murdered and this has gone on for so long.

“What encourages this crime is the status of our road. The Emohua-Kalabari road is in deplorable state. It is so bad that it has become a death trap. It encourages crime and insecurity.

“I want to beg you my governor, Nyesom Wike, you are known as Mr. Project. You are known for constructing roads and bridges and I can attest to it. It is on this basis I plead with you. You have sworn to protect the life and property of Rivers people and Kalabari people are Rivers people.

“That road is a route to our home, Asari Toru, Akuku Toru and Degema. If you fix it you can save us from untimely death. You can save our women from dying poor. I beg you Mr. Governor.

“I know you can do this if you choose to. Please come to our aide. We have been robbed enough. We have been raped enough and our sons and daughters have been killed enough”.