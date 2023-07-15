Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, hints on new movie

828 828

Renowned Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele, has hinted on the release of her new movie.

The box office Queen revealed her desire as she returns to the set of her highest-grossing film: “Battle on Buka Street.”

Akindele recently shared videos of her movie crew at the exact location she shot: “Battle On Buka Street.”

She noted that she returned to Buka Street location because she is shooting a movie and is in need of a village scene.

The videos also captured when Akindele received a rousing welcome from women in the village.

It is still unclear if the actress is filming the second part of Omo Ghetto The Saga or Battle on Buka Street, but some characters from the former have been spotted regularly on Akindele’s timeline.

Meanwhile, Akindele continues to tease her fans with the second part of her movie: “Omo Ghetto The Saga.”

The actress spoke about this new movie on Twitter, where she declared that Omo Ghetto The Saga 2 is loading.

She stated this while responding to a fan about the movie.

The fan, who is simply identified as Ayomide, asked if they should anticipate the second part of the movie.

She tweeted: “Should we be expecting Omo Ghetto The Saga 2, or we should not think about it.”

Omo Ghetto The Saga broke the four years box office record of Kemi Adetiba to be the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

It is currently in the second spot, being dethroned by Akindele’s latest movie: “Battle on Buka Street.”