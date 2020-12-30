Veteran Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, could not contain her excitement after she saw songstress Teniola Apata, aka Teni the entertainer, who visited her hometown in Oturkpo, Benue State for a concert.

In a video shared on her official Instagram page, the actress was heard hailing Teni, who was smiling widely.

As she called Teni sweet and funny names, the singer couldn’t help but laugh.

The actress told Teni that she loves her so much and loves how the singer carries herself as a plus-size woman.

She also urged Teni to give her a hug.

Recall that the actress lost her only child, Aladi Godgifts Ameh, who she gave birth to when she was 14 years old in October.