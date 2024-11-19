Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa welcomes baby boy

Nigeria’s prominent actress, Dayo Amusa, has welcomed a son born in the United States of America.
The Nollywood actress announced the birth of the baby boy in a post on her Instagram page, accompanied by photographs.
Amusa wrote: “Alhamdulillahi.
“My treasure has arrived.
“It’s a boy.”
Among those who sent her congratulations shortly after the announcement were Toyin Abraham, Mo Bimpe, Iyabo Ojo, Juliet Ibrahim, Alesh Sanni, Bukunmi Oluwasina, Desola Afod, Bukola Arugba, and Biola Bayo.