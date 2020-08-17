Nollywood actress blocks follower over accusation celebrities were paid to support COVID-19

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has blocked a follower for implying that celebrities were paid to say COVID-19 is real in Nigeria.

The actress revealed this on her verified Twitter handle.

Henshaw, tweeting at: @HenshawKate, revealed she took a Coronavirus test and it was uncomfortable.

Henshaw wrote: “Just took my Covid test. Mehn it’s uncomfortable make I no lie. I was already in tears cos this @NseIkpeEtim told me it was painful. The lady was nice & gentle sha. Told me 2 take a deep breath while she stuck the swab stick deep inside my nose and take a deep breath.”

However, one of her followers was not convinced by her revelation, thereby claiming that celebrities have been paid to say the virus is real in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the actress blocked the follower for insinuating that she and her colleagues were paid.

She wrote: “Some1 now commented on my IG saying ‘all these celebrities that have been paid to say there is Covid, God will judge you.’ If I land am better curse now shay they will say Kate has started again inside blogs. I just blocked the person and moved on. COVID IS REAL!!”