Nollywood actress bleeds after actor hit allegedly beat her on set

Nollywood actress, Temidayo Morakinyo, has accused her colleague, Olamilekan Shoneye, of allegedly assaulting her on a movie set.

The actress showed off her bleeding lips in a video she shared from a movie set in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Morakinyo stated that Shoneye punched her in the face after she reported his excesses to her boss on May 18.

According to her, the actor rudely interrupted a discussion she was having with a colleague when he asked her to go and buy him a drink.

The actress, who said she felt ridiculed, refused going on the errand and subsequently reported him to her bosses: Niyi Johnson and Afeez Seriki, who promised to address the issue.



fter being called to order, Shoneye reportedly stormed the set and allegedly punched Morakinyo in the face while raining curses on her.

When questioned after the assault incident, Shoneye allegedly claimed he mistakenly struck her face with his car key.