Nollywood actors pay tribute to late Alaafin of Oyo

Some Nollywood actors on Saturday mourned the passage of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late Alaafin died on Friday night at the Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital Ado-Ekiti.

The actors took to their Instagram pages to pay tribute to the late oba with the display of his pictures.

Ademola Adetunji wrote, “ATANDA became a king at 31 and ruled for 52 years, died at 83…LAMIDI was a true example of not too young to rule. RIP Atanda Olayiwola Lamidi Adeyemi….IKU BABA YEYE. Sunre ooo.”

Also, Adebayo Salami popularly known as “Oga Bello”, said, “I commiserate with the royal family, Oyo State Government and the good people of Oyo kingdom on the transition of His Imperial Majesty Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him aljannah Firdaos.”

Another actor, Saheed Balogun, wrote, “Erin wo! RIP Iku Babayeye Kabiyesi Adeyemi Lamidi.”

Muyiwa Ademola said, “Erin wo, ajanaku sun bi oke. Oba Lamidi Adeyemi ti waja, Atanda rorun aremabo. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Kunle Afod wrote, “RIP Kabiyesi Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III Alafin Oyo. You shall forever be remembered.”

Toyin Afolayan said, “May your soul rest in perfect peace, Baba dada iku Baba yeye, oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, King of Oyo land, Sun re o.”