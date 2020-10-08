A Nollywood actor, Tunde Amoke, and a teacher, Gbenga Ayeni, have been remanded in prison custody for allegedly raping a teenager.

The actor and teacher were ordered remanded in prison by a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Thursday.

The police prosecutor, John Idoko, told the court that the suspects committed the offence at Latona area and Delightful Gold Hotel, Osogbo in February, 2020.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegations preferred against them.

The Defence Counsel, Chief Bola Abimbola Ige, applied for the bail of the accused persons.

In his ruling, Magistrate Taofeeq Badmus ordered the police prosecutor to hand over the case file to the State Counsel.

The court remanded Amoke and Ayeni in a Nigeria Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till November 4, 2020.

