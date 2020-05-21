A Nollywood actor, Temitayo Phillips Ogunbusola, has allegedly stabbed his neighbour, Oladotun Johnson Opeyemi, to death over electricity bill, Nigerian Tribune is reporting.

According to the newspaper, the incident happened on May 17, 2020 at 4, Sebil Kazeem, Cele-Igbe, Ikotun, Lagos.

One of their neighbours, Banjo Lateef, told Nigerian Tribune: “I’m in charge of PHCN bill for the compound and I shared the bill for April to everyone in the house, and we agreed that we were going to deposit some money to avoid being disconnected.

“Temi was owing N21,500 and the neighbours suggested that his light be cut off, but I pleaded that they should allow me talk to him to see if he would deposit some money.

“I went to his apartment with another tenant, Ola, and knocked twice on his door.

“Temi came out in anger and bashed us for knocking on his door.”

The argument degenerated into a fight between Ogunbusola and Opeyemi, with the Nollywood actor eventually stabbing the deceased to death.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as he was discharged from the hospital.

Elkana said: “The suspect has been arrested and he is still receiving treatment in our facility.

“He narrowly escaped death from a mob action.

“He will be charged to court as soon as he is fit to face the law.”