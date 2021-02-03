Nollywood actor, Chukwuemeka Ani, has released a video from his sick bed, asking Nigerians for financial assistance.

The actor, who has starred in many traditional Nigerian movies, said from his hospital bed that the bills are too much and he can no longer foot it alone.

Ani said he has been on admission at the hospital since December 7 and a surgery was carried out, but his condition got worse after the surgery.

He revealed that he is down with chronic sore of the anus and diabetes.

The ailing actor has been at Dr. Lugard Hospital in Owerri, Imo State since December 7, 2020.

The cost of his treatment is put at about N2.8 million, which the actor can’t afford alone at the moment.

While speaking from his sickbed, Ani said: “I’ve been in this hospital since 7th of December for a major surgery and at the end of the surgery, it expanded to a very dangerous one.

“I’m soliciting help from my people, my members, my friends, well wishers, and those that love me so much.

“The bill is too much, I cannot carry it alone.

“Your contribution will go a long way to pay for the bill.

“I’m still taking medication in the hospital.”

He noted that some members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria have come to visit him.

Ani said: “I thank you all.

“For those who have contributed, I thank you.

“For those who have not, I also thank you.

“I know I shall join you soon on set to continue to shoot.”