Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, arrested for allegedly raping minor

Popular Nollywood actor and singer, Moses Armstrong, has been arrested by men of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed the arrest during a chat with Qed.ng.

Rollas described the case as “a very serious one”.

He said it is being handled by the First Lady of the state, Martha Udom Emmanuel, through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

The AGN president added that the organisation will not condone such a crime.

Rollas said: To get involved with a child as young as 16 years is not something I and the association I represent would stand for.

“This is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case.”

Armstrong, until his arrest, was a Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

He lost his wife and colleague, Rita Armstrong, in 2018.