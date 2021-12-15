Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara, is dead

Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara, has died.

Fubara’s family member, Kalanne Fubara, shared the sad news on social media on Wednesday evening.

Kalanne wrote: “He was a warrior, now he’s an angel in heaven.”

The “God calling” actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and had been in Dubai, United Arab Emirates receiving treatment.

Fubara, who married popular Nollywood fashion entrepreneur, Yolanda Okereke, in 2019, became a prominent name after he featured in movies such as “Smart Money Woman” and “God Calling”.