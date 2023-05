Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie, has taken to social media to express his gratitude to God after a water tank collapsed on his seat a few minutes after he stood up.

The prominent actor shared a video of the water tank on the floor after it destroyed the tent and seat he was sitting on.

“Again, God came through for me to the devil’s utter disgrace,” wrote the actor by the stage name Lucky Johnson in popular television series: “The Johnsons.”