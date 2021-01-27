Veteran Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu is dead.
He died on Tuesday evening.
He was said to have fainted and never woke up.
His body is currently being conveyed to his hometown for burial.
Asuzu battled with his health for years after he suffered a stroke.
He was in and out of hospitals for a number of years.
Child sexual abuse rocks another Akwa Ibom School
Following the child sexual abuse which has been ravaging Akwa Ibom School since last week, a civil rights lawyer says there is a threat to evict the family from the community for reporting the child case to the police.
While the public outcry over the alleged sexual abuse of an 11-year-old boy at Deeper Life High School, Uyo, is yet to fizzle out, another Akwa Ibom school is enmeshed in a child sexual abuse case.
The latest case involves a three-year-old girl whose mum discovered, last week, her underwear was soaked with blood when she returned from school – Awin International Schools – in Ikono, about 32 kilometre from Uyo, the state capital.
The victim is in the nursery section of the school which also has sections for primary and secondary schools.
“My daughter went to school on Wednesday, 13 January, in the morning, nothing happened to her. When my daughter came back from school, I put water (in a bucket) and wanted to bathe her immediately they dropped her at my shop. I removed her knicker, I saw blood. I removed the pant, I saw blood. The pant was torn. I shouted and asked her, ‘mummy, what happened to you?’ She said it was aunty that chucked her,” the victim’s mother, Dorathy Alphonsus narrated.
“I checked her private part, a big wound is there,” she said.
Mrs Alphonsus and her husband, Iniobong, were at the lawyer’s office to seek legal aid over their daughter’s case. They looked frightened and helpless while narrating thier ordeal.
Their daughter appeared restless. She cried intermittently.
A police medical form filled by a doctor at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital confirmed the girl has been sexually abused.
From the doctor’s report, the girl told her mum that a pen was forcefully inserted into her vagina by her class teacher.
The police in Uyo arrested some of the school officials and a man, said to be the landlord to the Alphonsus, who drove the victim from school and handed her over to the mum, before it was discovered that she was sexually abused.
Some of the arrested persons were, however, said to have been released by the police.
The Alphonsus said they are under pressure to withdraw the case from the police as the police departments promises further action.