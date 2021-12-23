Nollywood Actor detained after recording assault by Policemen

A Nollywood actor, Damola Olatunji, has been detained at Area P Police Command in Lagos State.

The prominent Nollywood actor alleged that the police are detaining him for confronting and recording them for harassment.

Olatunji said before his present detention, he had earlier been held by the policemen for several hours after he confronted them for assaulting him and Personal Assistant, Timileyin Salawu.

In a post on his Instagram live on Monday, Olatunji showed the faces of the policemen who allegedly assaulted him and Salawu and then went ahead to seize their phones.

According to him, the incident occurred in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State, with the policemen slapping his Personal Assistant.

He also accused the policemen of extorting people of their “hard-earned money”.

The policemen, who later released him, were again to arrest and detain him even after he had deleted the Instagram Live video.

He is being detained at the Ipaja Police Station.