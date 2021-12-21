Nokia T20 is designed for the season and built to go beyond!

Designed for the new normal, the Nokia T20 is versatile and appropriate for e-learning and multimedia consumption. The device illuminates the spotlight on online education and virtual meetings necessitated by the pandemic while considering pricing for the masses. The durable Nokia T20 is the first tablet by HMD Global and has been designed for productivity and entertainment.

The affordable device focuses on software and hardware durability and brings Nokia’s most-loved features to a bigger screen. The peculiar features make the device the perfect choice to enhance work meetings or a trusted source of education for kids and adults alike. It is also a great tablet for dynamic students in the collegiate years.

Designed to fit your lifestyle and built with expertise

The Nokia T20 is designed to fit into any lifestyle with the same expertise common with Nokia smartphones. The device comes in an ocean blue color with a sandblasted aluminum body. This gives it a matte feel and a sturdy touch. The Nokia T20 weighs just 470g which makes it portable, It also has a slim build with smooth curves giving it a sleek look that competes with more expensive tablets. The device has a resilient body design and comes with an ecosystem of Nokia accessories that helps take your experience to the next level. This includes a rugged case for protection and a flip cover for even more versatility.

Strategically placed on the sides are a USB Type-C (USB 2.0), a headphone jack, a single nano-SIM slot, an up/down volume button, and a power button. The Nokia T20 also has an exceptional camera performance with 8MP auto-focus rear camera alongside a LED flashlight and a 5MP front camera to capture clear pictures and videos. Alongside the stereo speakers with a power amplifier, the device also has two microphones perfectly positioned for video conferencing. The tablet’s audio is set up with Nokia’s OZO Audio and OZO Playback for an immersive experience.

Exceptional display for the best experiences

The tablet offers the best experiences for entertainment and productivity with its unique features. The 2K screen resolution display is fortified by the toughened glass protecting the display. The amazing resolution amplifies the video conferencing, movie watching gaming experience. The device has a brightness boost feature and a low blue light certification for good eye health. The colors and display are awesome for a device with such a low cost.

Great performance and power

HMD Global’s Nokia T20 comes with Android 11 OS and two years’ worth of OS updates guaranteed. This gives the device a full authentic Google experience, with minimal app clutter. Pre-installed is the Google Entertainment Space for adults and the Google Kids Space for kids.

Built for the family, the T20 also allows the parent/guardian to monitor screen time, block and unblock apps and more for their wards. The performance is backed with strong battery life. The device is powered by an 8,200mAh non-removable battery and a 15W charging compatibility. The device runs on 4GB RAM and 64GB storage memory but supports a MicroSD memory of up to 512GB. Overall, it has a satisfying user experience and comes with three years of monthly security updates.

Affordability

With all these great features, one would think the Nokia T20 costs a fortune. The device is quite affordable starting at NGN 118,000. So, if you are looking for what to gift a loved one this season, the perfect gift idea just dropped in your lap.