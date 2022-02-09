Noise pollution: Ogun reads riot act to religious organisations, others

Ogun State Ministry of Environment has warned religious organisations and relaxation centres across the state to desist from any act that can cause noise pollution within the environment.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, Hon. Farouk Akintunde during an enforcement tour to Sango/Ota and its environs, saying any erring organisation would be sanctioned.

Akintunde, in a statement signed by OGEPA’s Press Officer, Busola Morakinyo, reiterated that the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration would not condone infringements on the rights of citizens, maintaining that every religious organisation must operate in compliance with the laws of the constitution.

He enjoined residents to lodge complaints to the Ministry whenever the need arises for a swift response, saying “religious organisations within residential areas should maintain 60-degree decibel noise level during the day and 40-degree decibel at night, organisation that defiles this rule will be prosecuted accordingly”, he said.

The Special Adviser while addressing founder of a church who had been served an abatement notice on the effects of noise pollution on the mental health of residents, pointed out that the noise pollution could cause high blood pressure, hearing loss, mental health disorder, deprive residents of sound sleep, among others.

Responding, a Pastor and one of the residents in the area, Benjamin Ekanem, and Bukola Musoro respectively, applauded the state government for the sensitisation, promising to comply with the regulated laws of the state and ensure that worshippers and residents did not infringe on each other’s rights during religious activities.