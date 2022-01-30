Noimot Salako-Oyedele: A fitting honour for a trailblazer, by Idongesit Jonah

A good leader must show presence. Inspirational leadership is an anathema to aloofness. A good leader must level up with the people at all times and this can only be done by exhibiting the virtues of honesty and integrity. Good leadership demands confidence because that is the only way to inspire others. There must be commitment and passion. Above all, a good leader who must lead from the front must be a good communicator. You can’t as a matter of style hide behind the walls of the presidential palace and still lay claim to leadership.

It has been said according to the report from the RAND National Research Security Research Division, that Economic development is strongly elevated when women enter the marketplace. Women’s economic participation decreases the dependency ratio and increases the proportion of wage earners to dependents. Women are also more likely than men to reinvest their earnings to benefit the family vis-a-vis the society at large.

Quoting Cheryl Bernard, the study’s lead author and senior political Scientist “Gender equity and women’s inclusion play a central role both as a litmus test and as an active variable shaping a more democratic, stabilized and developed society,” “Incorporating women in the nation-building process as early on as possible will help make these improvements happen sooner.”

According to the study, nation builders should work to reconcile traditional values with progressive ideas involving women’s participation in societal development.

To enhance the results of nation-building, the study suggests that nations should place a greater emphasis on the broader concept of human security from the earliest phase of nation-building efforts. In addition, leaders should establish governance based on principles of equity and consistent rule of law, and should include women in the earliest economic reconstruction activities.

The role of women in the public sphere in Africa has for long been one of restriction by virtue of society’s interpretation of power along gender lines. For long, society viewed power, authority and decision-making rites as connoting masculinity and maleness, thus excluding women in the exercise of these very important social rites. Particularly prevalent was the direct and indirect restriction (fencing-in) of women in matters of the state, political participation, and in setting and implementing nation building agendas. Over the years however, women have confronted these gendered restrictions through their activism and their political and social struggles geared towards ensuring social justice across all sectors of society.

The Ogun state Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele is one of such women. The recently Woman of the year by the National youth Council, Ogun state Chapter, a worthy key player in Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State’s Agenda of an all inclusive government of Building the State.

A certified Civil Engineer of repute, Noimot Salako-Oyedele has over time showed that the role of women in politics and nation building cannot be over emphasized. She has actively been in the forefront in ensuring that women’s participation in politics for sustainable development is recognized especially in Ogun.

From Heading the Ogun state boundary commission and the Nigeria for women project Ogun state chapter, to being the chairman of the states Taskforce on the prevention of Covid-19, to the facilitation of Empowerment projects for rural women and Ogun state Net Ambassador 2021/2024 in the continuous fight against Malaria to mention alongside showcasing the advantages of the ‘Okowo Dapo’, an Empowerment intervention for uplifting of rural women, to mention but a few.

She has constantly reiterated that the overall of Ogun State is not just the responsibility of the government but all stakeholders concerned. This mindset has guarded her duties as Ogun Deputy Governor and the number two citizen of the state.

It doesn’t matter what you plan to build – a leader and astute woman, a great coordinator, a great player, or very likely all of these. As a leader, a woman of virtue unless you stand for something, you will stand for nothing, it is doggedness pursuit of her dream, her distinctive mental and moral qualities as an individual matter. In fact, you better make them matter, if you want your dreams to matter.

The road to success is littered with blood, sweat and, tears of struggle who had a fantastic dream, a great idea, but somehow achieved it on a blatter of gold, indeed, she is worthy of emulation, she is promised kept human being, which always ready be of help to anyone comes across her, she never failed anyone, ever ready to come to your aids.

Once you have decided the simplest common denominator of your leadership existence, make it the lifeline that runs through your companions and your close allys and ensure that everyone in your domain benchmarks every piece of work against this golden barometer.

It is then no surprise that during the All Progressive Congress, APC, Women Progressive conference in Abuja Recently, the quality of Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele were brought to the center stage with an award for her quality Representation and role in promoting women Visibility and Empowerment in Nigeria.

In response at the event, Engr. Noimot encouraged women not to be easily discouraged in their quest for societal relevance in their contribution to national development.

Let me end by saying Women like Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele with a voice, are by definition, are strong women, therefore Women though home builders are essentially potential Nation builders if they put their mind to it and empowered.

Jonah, Head of Press Crew, Ogun State Deputy Gov. Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State.