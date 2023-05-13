NOGaPS Emeyal 1 Park in Bayelsa gets completion timeline

The Chief Engineer of the Consulting firm handling the construction of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme at Emeyal 1 Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Engr. Kelly Oduade, has given the last quarter of 2023 as the delivery date of the 24 hectares complex.

Recall that the NOGaPS is a policy being piloted by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.

It is to drive the promotion of manufacturing in the Oil and Gas industry and its linkage sectors in Nigeria.

The scheme is being built across all the nine Niger Delta States.

Even as that of Odukpani in Cross River State is completed, Engr. Oduade told the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, who are on a media tour of NOGaPS facilities in the South South region of the country, that at the Emeyal 1 scheme, majority of key facilities have been delivered while others will be set before the end of the year.

According to him, the massive industrial hub is coming with 24/7 uninterrupted power supply, asphalt-paved internal road network, water treatment plant, effluent water treatment plant, administrative building block, mini-park estate of three blocks of flats, capacity building (training centre) block, drainage system, security gatehouse, hostel block and fire station amongst others.

Corroborating the consultant’s presentations, the GOCOP Media Tour Guide and General Manager of Corporate Communications at the NCDMB, Ginah O. Ginah, noted that apart from the listed infrastructures coming with the park, there are provisions and land spaces for willing investors to develop customised facilities that will add value to their activities at the park.

According to Ginah, the park is willing to allocate plots for developments like filling stations, manufacturing shop floor/warehouses, oil and gas processing and others with different number of plot sizes as may be demanded by investors.

The NOGaPS Emeyal 1 scheme is situated along Otuoke-Emeyal 1 Road in Ogbia, Bayelsa State.

It is accessible from Imiringi, Opolo and newly-dualised (SUKUK bond funded) Yenagoa-Kolo to Otuoke to Bayelsa Palm Road.