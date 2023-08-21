NOC urges Enoh to elevate sports sector

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has urged the new Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh to work assiduously to elevate Nigeria’s sports industry.

NOC Public Relations Officer, Tony Nezianya, said this in a statement while congratulating Enoh on his assumption of duty as Sports Minister.

He said the President of NOC, Habu Gumel described the appointment as remarkable, while noting that President Bola Tinubu is also the Grand Patron of the Olympic Movement in Nigeria.

”This is truly a remarkable achievement and a testament to Sen. Enoh’s dedication and passion.

”This appointment is a well-deserved recognition of his tireless work and unwavering commitment to come and develop the sports sector.

”We are confident that Sen. Enoh’s expertise, leadership, and vision will contribute significantly to the growth and elevation of Nigeria’s sports industry, “ he said.

Gumel expressed optimism that Enoh will bring his wealth of experience to bear in transforming the sports sector.

“With his wealth of experience and passion for promoting wellness and excellence through sports, we can expect great strides and remarkable achievements in the coming years.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Sen. John Owan Enoh and wish him continued success in his new role as a member of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

“May his tenure be marked with exemplary service, groundbreaking initiatives, and transformative developments for sports in Nigeria,’’ Gumel said.

President Bola Tinubu Monday in Abuja inaugurated his 45-member cabinet, with a charge on the ministers to transform their various ministries.