NOC unveils revolutionary safeguarding handbook: SAFE SPACE

In a landmark move to enhance the welfare and safety of athletes, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has announced the launch of its comprehensive Safeguarding Handbook and the innovative SAFE SPACE initiative.

A statement by the NOC revealed that the handbook would be launched at the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged: “Gateway Games.”

The Gateway Games, as the National Sports Festival is known, will run from May 16 to 31, 2025 in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

This initiative aligns with the International Olympic Committee’s longstanding commitment to promoting safe sporting environments since 2004.

The NOC Safeguard Commission will collaborate with (My Space My Time) MSMT to implement a cutting-edge, evidence-based mental health platform.

This partnership will facilitate mental health and safeguarding risk assessments for athletes and officials throughout the duration of the Games.

The insights gained will drive the development of robust safeguarding policies to fortify protectiveness across all levels of sport in Nigeria.

A statement released by Tony Nezianya, the spokesman of the NOC, noted that the Safeguarding Handbook, designed as a vital resource, offers a comprehensive framework for sports organisations, coaches, and athletes.

It focuses on preventing harm, recognising signs of abuse, and providing effective responses to safeguarding concerns.

This essential guide will be distributed to athletes and officials visiting the SAFE SPACE, establishing a new benchmark for athlete’s protection and well-being in sporting environments.

The SAFE SPACE initiative elevates these efforts by providing a dedicated platform for education, support, and resources.

It will serving as a hub for safeguarding expertise: SAFE SPACE will offer training, guidance, and advocacy, empowering athletes, coaches, and organisations to prioritise athletes’ welfare confidently.

Engr. Habu Gumel, President of the NOC, emphasised the significance of this initiative: “We believe that sport has the power to transform lives, and it must be a safe and supportive space for athletes to flourish.

“Our Safeguarding Handbook and SAFE SPACE initiative represent crucial steps toward fostering a culture of care and respect in sports, where athletes can thrive and reach their full potential.”

Nezianya said: “The launch of the Safeguarding Handbook and SAFE SPACE initiative marks a pivotal moment in NOC’s steadfast commitment to athlete welfare.

“We invite State Sports Councils, commissions, athletes, and stakeholders to engage with this initiative by visiting the Safe Space Zone, ensuring prioritisation of safeguarding and the protection of athletes.”

The members of the Safeguard Commission are Dr. Olajide Joseph Adebola as Chairman, Femi Abioye, Dr. Oluwaseun Nariwoh, Dr. Bakare Ummukulthoum, Justina Erezi, and emi Obidahunsi as the Administrative Secretary.

