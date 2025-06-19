NOC/NTF to co-host Taekwondo course in Abuja

No fewer than 25 coaches are to take part in the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) Technical Coaches’ Course in Abuja.

It will run from June 22 to 28, 2025 at the Velodrome in the Package “A” of the Sports Complex of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The participants are expected to arrive at the course venue on June 22 and depart on June 28.

This training targets Taekwondo coaches from State Sports Councils and Commissions as well as some Institutions of Higher across the country.

This initiative is part of the IOC’s global educational programmes being implemented through Olympic Solidarity in collaboration with the World Taekwondo body.

This is aimed at equipping the coaches with the essential tools and knowledge to drive the development of the sport of Taekwondo in the country.

The programme will help to enhance their knowledge of modern coaching techniques and methodologies that aligns with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) mandate of promoting clean, healthy, and high-performance athletes.

The course will be conducted by Tae Sung Kwon, an international Taekwondo expert from Seoul, South Korea, who was appointed by the International Federation (IF).

Kwon will be supported by an interpreter from the Korean Embassy in Abuja to ensure smooth communication during the course.

The course has been designed to build on the participants’ existing coaching competencies and help them adapt to evolving international standards in the sport.

An NOC Assistant Secretary, Dolapo Rofiat, will administratively coordinate the weeklong programme.

Some the areas to focus include:

• Deepening mastery of Taekwondo techniques and tactical awareness

• Fostering strategic thinking, adaptability, and modern skills adaptation

• Encouraging collaboration and networking among coaches, athletes, and officials.

The course will be officially declared open by the President of the NOC, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel.

The sport has always ensured good medal prospects for the country at major regional and continental games.

