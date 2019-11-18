The board of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, led by its President, Engr. Habu Gumel, has commiserated with the Akinyele family for the loss of their father, High Chief Alex Akinyele, who died last week.

Gumel stated: “Chief Alex Akinyele was a jovial and hardworking man who loved to work with athletes, technical team and administrators during his days as the Chairman of National Sports Commission.

“He is very articulate and result oriented in whichever assignment before him and the commission. The news of his demise coming during the visit of the President, International Olympic Committee, Dr Thomas Bach came with mixed feelings but a great loss to our sporting fraternity and the Olympic family not only in Nigeria but the world at large.

“On behalf of the board of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, we send our sincere condolences and pray that the family we have the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Akinyele was born April 24, 1938 and until his death he was the Lisa Jigan and Lobosin of Ondo Kingdom.