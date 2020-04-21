The Nigeria Olympic Committee has commiserated with its Grand Patron, President Muhammadu Buhari, over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

This was contained in a letter signed by the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr Habu Gumel, on Tuesday.

Gumel said: “The late Chief of Staff will no doubt be remembered for his diligence and resolute commitment to nation building.

“He was a man of integrity and hard work, who was loyal to His Excellency. His death has surely left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

“On behalf of the Patrons, members of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, we commiserate with Mr President, the Federal Government, Borno State Government and his immediate family on the sad and irreparable loss.”