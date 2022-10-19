Nobody killed, injured in Alaba International Market clash- Police

The Lagos State Police Command said that nobody was killed or injured in the clash between traders at the Alaba International Market and hoodlums on Wednesday.

This was in spite of tons of videos uploaded on social media, showing men bloodied from the clash.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the clash was between traders and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

He further explained that the clash started because NURTW wanted to open another park in the market, but the traders resisted.

He said: “There was a rumour that two people were killed, but we are yet to see the dead bodies and we do not want to rely on rumour. What caused the problem is that members of the NURTW were trying to open a new park at the market, which the traders resisted. There is no casualty; none was injured, nobody was arrested and only rumoured death of two which are yet to be confirmed. Normalcy has returned to the market.”