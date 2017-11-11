Nobody is imposing Secondus on PDP – Organisation

The former acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus’ Campaign Organisation, has denied allegation that some powerful members of the party wanted to impose their candidate as PDP national Chairman.

The organisation made the denial in a statement signed by Taiye Garrick, for his Campaign Organisation, on Friday and made available to newsmen.

Garrick noted that the clarification became important following news report alleging clandestine moves by some powerful forces to impose Secondus as the PDP National Chairman.

He noted that there was no iota of truth in the reports, adding that the candidacy of Secondus depends on endorsement and votes of delegates at the forthcoming national convention.

He said: “We want Nigerians and members of the party to note that the position of National Chairman was zoned to the Southern region comprising of three zones.

“Secondus has every legitimate and legal right to aspire for the office of National Chairman.

“We also want to put on records that since launching his ambition, Secondus has been reaching out to delegates across the 36 states, seeking their votes and presenting his agenda for revival of the party ahead of 2019.”

Garrick added that throughout that period, no member of Board of Trustees had openly endorsed him as they have done for some other candidates.

He said; “No state governor has openly endorsed him so far even though some aspirants claimed support of some governors. Where then is the plot to impose Secondus?

“Just recently, some members of Board of Trustees openly endorsed some aspirants.

“The Secondus Campaign Organisation did not raise any eyebrow.

“Rather than waiting for any group endorsements, we have been campaigning day and night across the six zones, selling our redemption messages to PDP delegates.”

He urged all aspirants to get ready for the National Convention and stop game of distractions.

Garrick explained that nobody could impose any aspirant in a free and fair contest, as the delegates assembled would cast their votes for an aspirant of their choice in the full glare of the public.

He said: “We also want to affirm that Prince Secondus remains the most qualified for the chairmanship going by his antecedents before and after the crisis that nearly killed the party.

“He is bold and pushful alongside with his great blueprint to return the PDP to power in 2019.”

According to him, the forthcoming convention is a great opportunity to complete the redemption of PDP, which started at the Port Harcourt mini convention.

Garrick added: “We must elect real committed party members into the upcoming National Working Committee.”