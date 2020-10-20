The sacked Chairman of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Tony Clinton Jaja, has said no one apart from President Muhammadu Buhari can sack him.

This followed a statement on Monday by the Solicitor General of the Federation, Dr. Dayo Akpata (SAN), announcing the removal of the NCC Board Chairman.

The statement also told Jaja to hand over to the Director General of the Commission, John Asein.

Reacting to the development in a statement shortly after he was pronounced sacked, Jaja said: “My attention has been drawn to a certain information circulating on online newspapers and social media.

“Please kindly note that according to sections 35 and 36 of the Copyright Act, 1999 it is only the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that can appoint and terminate the appointment of whomsoever is the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).

“I have not received any such letter from His Excellency Mr President.

“There was no query against me, there was no previous complaint against me… therefore, it I was informed that that is a possibility that the said letter of removal may have been forged and the President may not be aware of it… therefore, let us wait until we receive confirmation from the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I have just issued instructions to my lawyers, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN and Mr. Kanu Godwin Agabi, SAN, (a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria) to ascertain and handle this situation.”