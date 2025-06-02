Nobody can erase Orji Kalu’s legacy in Abia — Rev Ota

A respected Christian cleric, Reverend Kalu Ukpai Ota, has declared that no amount of political propaganda can diminish the legacy of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, stating that his contributions to the security and development of Abia State remain “undeniable and deeply rooted in the lives of the people.”

Rev Ota made this known during an interview with journalists in Umuahia, where he passionately outlined the former governor’s achievements, describing them as “a comprehensive foundation for peace, empowerment, and long-term stability.”

“What Senator Orji Uzor Kalu achieved as governor and senator cannot be erased by propaganda. He laid the foundation for modern Abia, and those footprints are still visible today in our schools, hospitals, roads, and communities,” Rev Ota stated.

“During his time as Governor of Abia State and later as Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu established a solid legacy marked by wide-reaching developments that collectively enhanced the security and stability of lives and communities across the state.

“His administration’s work in education created lasting impact by implementing free education from primary to tertiary level, covering WAEC and JSCE fees, and distributing over 155,000 desks and essential learning materials. He constructed and renovated more than 1,300 schools and increased funding to Abia State University. As Senator, he rehabilitated numerous rural schools and provided scholarships for medical students, strengthening the human capital base — an essential pillar of long-term social stability.

“In agriculture, Kalu distributed 10 million day-old chicks to civil servants and cooperatives, and provided free palm seedlings and farming tools, creating jobs and boosting food security. As a senator, he further empowered farmers by distributing rice and fertilisers, and established a garri processing plant, reinforcing grassroots economic stability.

“In the health sector, he upgraded Aba General Hospital to a teaching hospital and ensured prompt salary and pension payments to health workers. As senator, he provided medical supplies, including wound care kits and cervical cancer gels, and drilled boreholes in various communities, improving access to clean water — an essential step in preventing disease and strengthening public health resilience.

“On infrastructure, Kalu prioritised road construction, completing over 200 roads as governor and facilitating over 70 rural roads as senator. Projects like the Owaza-Obehie-Azumini, Umuchieze-Leru-Lomara-Nneato, Ebem-Asaga-Ndi Ibe-Amuma-Okon-Amangwu roads opened up remote areas, improved trade, and enhanced physical security through better accessibility.

“His tenure also brought unity and pride through sport. Under his leadership, Enyimba FC won the CAF Champions League back-to-back in 2003 and 2004, placing Abia on the continental map and giving young people a sense of purpose and achievement.

“To combat poverty and social vulnerability, Kalu launched the Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES), offering training and support to young entrepreneurs. He revived industries in Aba, created thousands of jobs, and, as a senator, distributed empowerment tools like motorcycles, sewing machines, and generators. He also supported small businesses financially and facilitated federal employment for constituents — initiatives that promoted social inclusion and long-term security.

“All these achievements — whether in education, health, agriculture, roads, sport, or empowerment — worked in synergy to foster peace, reduce crime, and build a more secure and hopeful Abia State,” Rev Ota said.

He urged Abians and Nigerians at large to judge leaders by their impact, not political convenience.

“History is watching. The legacy of Orji Uzor Kalu is not written in newspapers — it is written on the faces of people whose lives have changed because he led with vision and courage,” he concluded.

