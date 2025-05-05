NOA vows to prohibit FGM, rights abuses in Ekiti

The National Orientation Agency in Ekiti State has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling female genital mutilation (FGM), human rights violations, and environmental filth across the state.

The NOA Director in Ekiti, Mrs. Kemi Akomolafe, declared the agency’s resolve to completely eradicate FGM and improve public awareness on personal hygiene and human rights.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti during a sensitisation programme on Monday, Akomolafe said, “NOA is committed to fully eradicating female genital mutilation/cutting, especially among women and children in Ekiti State.

“There is need for citizens to take ownership of their actions and contribute to the development of the state.”

The event, held in the state capital, drew representatives from key agencies, including the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and the Ekiti State Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

Akomolafe emphasized the agency’s grassroots mobilisation strategy to raise awareness through NOA’s community orientation officers.

She urged residents to uphold personal and environmental hygiene as essential components of healthy living.

“FGM is a harmful practice which violates human rights and which should not be tolerated because of the significant consequences that follow the act,” she warned.

“We must also refrain from all forms of human rights abuse and maintain a clean environment for the overall well-being of our communities.”

In her presentation, Dr. Olajumoke Oguntoye, the State Health Educator from the Ekiti State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, cautioned against chemical food preservation, advocating instead for natural methods to ensure food safety.

NAFDAC State Coordinator, Mrs. Stella Dosunmu, reassured participants of ongoing surveillance on food and drug outlets, stating, “Our agency is monitoring and regulating food and drug outlets in the state to rid Ekiti of substandard, fake, and harmful products.”

From the NHRC, Principal Investigation Officer Theophilus Gbadeyan highlighted the importance of respecting human rights, with special emphasis on freedom of association.

On his part, the State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Emmanuel Aribasoye, commended the initiative, urging attendees to carry the message to rural communities to ensure widespread impact.

