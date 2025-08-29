NOA seeks CSOs’ support in sensitising Nigerians on government policies

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on civil society organisations (CSOs) in Kogi State to partner with the agency in educating the public on government policies and programmes.

The North Central Zonal Director of NOA, Dr Priscilla Gondoalour, made the appeal during a meeting with the Kogi State NGO Network on Friday in Lokoja.

“The crucial role CSOs play in national development and advocated is well documented,” she said.

She called for a robust working relationship between the two entities adding that the need for CSOs to help build security awareness and put the people on alert, particularly in the North Central Zone, which has been severely affected by insecurity was very important.

In his response, the Chairman of KONGONET, Hamza Aliyu, appreciated the zonal director’s recognition of the role of CSOs in nation-building and assured her of the organisation’s commitment to effective collaboration and support.

Also Read:

Earlier, the State Director of NOA, Mr. Patrick Edogbonya, noted that the zonal director’s visit was aimed at strengthening partnerships with NGOs to drive national progress.

In a similar engagement, Gondoalour met with the Association of Heads of Federal Establishment (AHFE) in Kogi, aimed at strengthening partnership with NOA.

She urged ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to establish awareness modalities to inform the public about government activities.

She emphasised the importance of robust partnership with NOA to achieve the mandate of sensitising the public on government policies and programmes.

Responding, the Chairman of AHFE, Mr Gabriel Audu, assured the NOA zonal director of the association’s readiness to cooperate with NOA, particularly in promoting security consciousness.

Audu thanked Gondoalour for highlighting security tips and emphasised that security is everyone’s responsibility.

The NOA zonal director visited Kogi State to rally stakeholders’ support for the Federal Government’s initiatives and programmes.

Post Views: 4