NOA reacts to JAMB’s admission of 2025 UTME errors

The National Orientation Agency has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board for its exceptional transparency and accountability in addressing the challenges that followed the recently concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

In a Thursday statement, NOA highlighted JAMB’s candid acknowledgement of its errors as a commendable demonstration of leadership and institutional responsibility.

The statement released by the agency’s Deputy Director, Media & Communication, Paul Odenyi, was titled, “NOA Commends JAMB’s Transparency, Urges Further Action on UTME Errors”

The Director General of the NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, lauded JAMB’s Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, for his forthrightness in acknowledging the lapses encountered during the UTME.

This, he described, as “a rare and commendable act of leadership, one that reflects a deep sense of institutional responsibility.”

Onilu emphasised that such transparency aligns with the principles of the National Values Charter, which mandates public institutions to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

While praising JAMB’s acknowledgement of the issues, the NOA urged the examination body to implement remedial measures to address the concerns of affected candidates and stakeholders.

Onilu stated, “While recognition of mistakes is the first step, redemption and restitution are other necessary steps to be taken.

“Having decided to provide another opportunity to the candidates as a way of redeeming the errors, it is imperative that JAMB considers appropriate compensation to mitigate the stress and anxiety these candidates may have suffered.”

The 2025 UTME faced significant challenges, leading to the rescheduling of examinations for approximately 379,997 candidates in the South-East and Lagos regions.

This decision was part of JAMB’s efforts to address the errors and ensure that affected candidates had a fair opportunity to participate in the examination process.

The NOA reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a governance culture anchored in trust, integrity, and mutual respect between citizens and institutions.

Onilu noted, “JAMB’s example should serve as a model for other public institutions.

“When institutions own their mistakes and act to correct them, they earn the respect and confidence of the people.”

Reflecting on the Citizen Codes under the National Values Charter, Onilu reiterated that leadership is a collective responsibility.

“Every citizen, whether in public service or private life, has a duty to uphold the core values of integrity, accountability, and transparency.

“These values are not optional—they are the pillars of a just and equitable society,” he stated.

