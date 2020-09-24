The National Orientation Agency on Thursday appealed to the organised labour to shelve the September 28 protest over hike in electricity and fuel pump price.

Garba Abari, the Director-General of NOA, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja.

Abari pleaded with labour to engage government in dialogue in order to find a common ground over fuel and electricity price hike.

He urged the two main labour unions and their leaders to continue to avail themselves the platforms for debate and negotiations provided by the government.

According to him, calling for protest and strikes at this period cannot help the country.

“The government is making effort to reactivate the economy following the global economic slowdown occasioned by the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and government is trying hard to navigate the nation through the challenges thrown up by it,” he said.

The director also appealed to Nigerians to come to terms with the economic realities that required aggressive revenue drive, removal of unsustainable subsidies as a way of growing economy and attract the needed investment funds into the country.

“We should be talking of how to create jobs and let private enterprises and investments determine the cost of goods and services in order to provide jobs and services in the country.

”What government is doing is to provide the environment for private sector investments in the oil and gas sectors and energy sub-sector,” he said.

Abari also called on labour to inspire a new sense of productivity among workers that would ensure greater output and growth in the economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government will later at 3p.m. meet with the NLC and TUC.

The Federal Government is expected to unfold its palliative plans during the parley which would hold at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, disclosed the meeting date in an email.

It read, “The Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige will be hosting a meeting with the organised labour. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2020, and the venue is the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, by 3 p.m.”

The FG and the unions had met penultimate Tuesday but the dialogue ended in a deadlock.