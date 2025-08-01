NOA cautions Nigerians on usage of US, other visas

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has advised Nigerians travelling abroad, especially to the United States of America, to act responsibly in using their visas.

The Director-General, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, gave the advice in a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Communications and Media, Bala Musa.

In the statement on Thursday in Abuja, Issa-Onilu urged Nigerians to refrain from misusing US visas and avoid engaging in activities beyond the purpose or classification of their travel documents.

He said visa security vetting does not end at the point of entry into the United States and that monitoring continues after arrival.

He said: “U.S. authorities constantly monitor visa holders.

“Visas can be revoked, and individuals deported, for breaking immigration rules or any U.S. law.”

Issa-Onilu reminded Nigerians travelling to the US to declare all excess cash above permitted limits and avoid packing contraband items in their luggage.

The NOA boss warned that overstaying or violating visa conditions could lead to deportation or a lifetime ban from entering the US.

“Such actions could also affect chances for other Nigerians with genuine reasons for travel,” he added.

Issa-Onilu advised Nigerian students in the US to take timely steps to regularise their visa status before expiry.

He further noted that Nigerians applying for tourist visas to give birth in the US for citizenship purposes would likely face rejection.

“The United States applies strict screening to prevent security threats while supporting lawful travel under a fair and transparent visa process,” he said.

