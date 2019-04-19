The National Orientation Agency in Ebonyi State has urged politicians, the youth, parents, traditional and religious leaders to rise and contribute to possible ways of stopping violence in the state.

The State Director of NOA, Dr. Emmanuel Abah, made the call on Thursday at Umuoghara Autonomous community in Ezza-North Local Government Area during the launch of a sensitisation programme in the state.

Abah said the programme was organised to curb post-election violence and promote discipline, unity and patriotism among Nigerians toward fostering a society devoid of enmity and violence.

The Director urged stakeholders in the area to accept the outcome of the elections and embrace peace to move the state and country forward.

Abah explained that in spite of the legal framework that guided the electoral processes, some politicians usually wanted to cut corners and display their bad habits which often caused violence.

He expressed regret over the killings that erupted in some parts of the state and country, which resulted in the loss of lives and property after the general elections.

He said: “Ebonyi is not left out in these ugly incidents where political violence was witnessed in different local government areas, including Ezza-North.

“Hence, all hands must be on deck to curb this menace.

“Politicians, youths, parents, traditional rulers and religious leaders must initiate possible ways to put an end to it.

“As we flag this campaign today, all our local government offices will replicate same in all local governments and communities of the state to ensure it is extended to the grassroots.”

Abah advised all stakeholders to embrace peace in their immediate environments to ensure socio-economic development.

The Director also urged parents to always counsel their children on the need to shun acts capable of causing crisis.

Abah lauded the efforts of the security agencies before, during and after the general elections and urged the citizens to co-operate by giving information that could help check the eruption of crises.

The traditional ruler of the community, HRH Nweke Igbo, applauded NOA for its tremendous efforts in enlightening the public on peace building.

Igbo promised to interact with members of his cabinet on how to end violence and enhance peace.

He pleaded with the federal and state governments to step up measures to end rising cases of violence in the country.

“There have been arrangements and plans to put a stop to this trend. We planned meeting on our 4th General Assembly to intimate them and spread this visit to the grassroots,” Igbo said.

The Youth Leader of the area, Emeka Nwonu, advised that the campaign be continued to enhance the quest for peace.

Nwonu said: “We trace the incessant violence to lack, idleness and joblessness but it is not a justification for the destruction of lives.

“I pray that those found guilty should be prosecuted accordingly to serve as deterrent.”

The Woman Leader, Cecilia Obasi, promised to extend the campaign to other women social gatherings, pointing out that mothers were stronger influencers of children.

“Quality time will be provided to educate our children to be morally upright,” Obosi promised.