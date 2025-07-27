NOA calls for synergy, collaboration in tackling insecurity

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged enhanced synergy and collaboration among security agencies and stakeholders to combat insecurity and protect lives and property in the country.

The Director-General of NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made the call at a one-day sensitisation programme against the rising insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Issa-Onilu was represented at the event by the Director, Community Safety Awareness and Compliance, Theresa Nnalue.

Issa-Onilu explained that section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, stipulates that the security of lives and property is the primary responsibility of the government.

According to him, the Federal Government is not unaware of the security challenges facing the citizens of the country, especially that of those living in the FCT, Abuja.

He said: “It is in view of the above, that NOA, whose mandate and responsibility is to create awareness, educate and sensitise the general public, is organising this programme.

“NOA is driving this responsibility and mandate to ensure that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu is achieved in securing lives and property.

“Today’s gathering is not just symbolic, it is a clarion call for unity, vigilance, and collective actions to mitigate this very serious menace that is threatening the foundation of the territory.”

According to Issa-Onilu, insecurity, in all its forms, be it armed robbery, one-chance, kidnapping, banditry, rape, cultism, and activities of scrap pickers (Code name Baban Bola), threatens the lives and peace of the residents of the FCT.

He said: “Today’s gathering is not just a formal event, it is a call to action.

“It is a demonstration of our shared commitment to tackle one of the most pressing issues facing us in FCT.

“This campaign is aimed at fostering greater awareness, strengthening community security initiatives, promoting early warning systems, and encouraging active citizen participation in security matters.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner, FCT Police Command, CP Zaka Adewale, represented by Assistant Commissioner of Police Harrison Oruruo, said the invitation of the Nigeria Police to the event was an indication of the force’s commitment to duty.

Adewale said: “While we do not seek commendation for doing what is expected of us as lead agency in internal security, we recognise the importance of collaborative platforms such as the sensitisation programme.

“This initiative by NOA is timely and commendable, and it reinforces the critical truth that security is not the responsibility of the police alone, but a collective obligation of all citizens and stakeholders.”

Similarly, the FCT Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Olusola Odumosu, said Abuja was undergoing security challenges.

Odumosu, who was represented by the Deputy Commandant of Corps, Adejumo Adegoke, said: “The NSCDC is the lead agency in the safeguard of critical infrastructure.

“We have not let any stone unturned by making sure that all critical infrastructure in the FCT are well secured.

“Our records are there for all to see.

“We have arrested many vandals between January and now.

“Some are in jail.”

In the same vein, the Director of the FCT’s Directorate of Road Traffic Service (DRTS), Dr. Abdul-Lateef Bello Abdul, represented by Olalekan Babawale, said one chance, robbery, and kidnapping remain a disturbing reality in Abuja.

Abdul said: “This demands urgent, sustained and collaborative efforts from all of us.

“The DRTS is aware of the strong connection between criminality and the use of unregulated or informal transport systems.

Also Read

“The FCT has deployed a technology management transport scheme to ensure certification and profiling of drivers, registration of all commercial vehicles and issuance of vehicle identification materials for all vehicles and drivers.

“We are collaborating with the police on these for data sharing and effective coordination.

“There is also construction of bus terminals across the district to enhance the organised transport system and pick up and drop off points in FCT.”

NAN reports that the Federal Road Safety Corps, Civilian Joint Task Force, Internal Security Department of FCT, National Identity Management Commission, and other relevant stakeholders pledged their commitment to synergy and collaboration to tackle insecurity in the FCT.

Post Views: 3