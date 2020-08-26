The Leader of the Yoruba World Congress, Emeritus Prof. Banji Akintoye, has corrected the rumours making the rounds on the social media about the removal of top leaders and members of the group’s Leaders’ Council.

The impression was corrected in a terse statement on Wednesday.

Leaders mentioned to have been removed included Dr. Amos Akingba, Akogun Tola Adeniyi, Prof. Anthony Kila (Secretary) and Solagbade Popoola.

Akintoye, after a conversation with the Secretary General in Lagos, announced that the YWC Leaders Council remains intact.