The management of the University of Ibadan has made clarification that it will not accommodate any student on campus when it resumes for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The clarification follows the information trending on the social media that the university has published allocation of students into their respective hostels and students are expected to make payments.

The university in a statement signed by Olatunji Oladejo, Director of Public Communication of the institution in Ibadan on Thursday, urged the public to disregard the information on the social media.

“The university hereby wishes to inform the new students and the general public to disregard the information as student registration portal has not been opened. Kindly beware!

“Management wishes to restate as contained in the university’s official bulletin No. 4353 of 14 January, 2021 entitled ‘Approved Revised Academic Calendar for 2018/2019’ as follows:

“In approving the calendar, Senate noted the prevailing circumstances occasioned by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to comply with the protocols established for the control of the spread of the pandemic.

“It, therefore, agreed that the 2020/2021 first semester lectures will be delivered online.

“In this regard, no student will be accommodated on campus.

“New students are to please note that the opening of the registration portal and the orientation programme for 2020/2021 session will commence on or before Saturday, 20 February, 2021.

“Details of registration procedure/guideline will be available on the university website www.ui.edu.ng soon,” it stated.