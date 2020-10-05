The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has stated that no any other state in Nigeria can rival the Confluence State in inclusiveness of women and youths in governance across the country.

Governor Bello said this over the weekend in Lokoja while declaring open the Senate Press Corps 2020 Retreat.

He said aside other sensitive positions, those of the Secretary to the State Government and Head of Service are occupied by women.

Bello, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief David Edward Onoja, disclosed that in sustaining the policy of inclusiveness, the State Government was working towards making all those that will run for Deputy Chairmanship position of the 21 local governments in the State to be women and possibly some of them to go for the substantive local government Chairmanship position in the election slated for December 12, 2020.

He said: “The way women are being practically included in governance in Kogi State, is the same way youth are also included.

“In doing this, the Executive Governor ensures that nobody up to the age of 50 is appointed as a cabinet member either as Commissioner or Special Adviser cum Assistant.

“This to us in this state aligns with the ‘Not too Young to Run Act of Parliament’ put in place during the 8th National Assembly.

“The test of leadership as being demonstrated by Governor Yahaya Bello in the State is not in the number of roads or bridges constructed but ability to balance diverse interests.”

According to Onoja, out of the 29 years of Kogi’s statehood, the four and half years spent so far by Governor Bello practically signifies a new direction in all spheres of development.

H”e said: “In terms of infrastructure, it is not in anyway one sided as required projects are being executed across the three Senatorial Districts like the Rice Mill in Ejiba town in Kogi West, series of road projects in Kogi East and Central, etc.

“The most striking aspect of Yahaya Bello-led administration is the broaking of the jinx of disunity among the various peoples of the State as no group of people is marginalised in anyway in terms of appointments into government positions or projects execution.”