The High Command of the Nigeria Police Force has said no member of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad will be a part of the proposed Special Weapons and Tactics Team.

This position was made known by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, on the Twitter handle of the Force on Wednesday.

The new Unit was announced by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, two day after he disbanded the SARS.

This followed protests across the country following the inhuman treatment meted out to Nigerians by operatives of the SARS, including maiming and killing.

Mba said the new “Tactical Team” will be strictly intelligence-driven, adding that members are not expected to embark on routine patrols.

They are also barred from the indiscriminate and unlawful search of phones, laptops and other smart devices.

He said the operatives of the new Unit must not have disciplinary matters against them, especially misuse of firearms and abuse of human rights.

He said the team will also only “respond to robbery attacks, respond to scenes of weapon-related crimes, rescue operations, and special operations involving high profile crimes”.