The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said that there will be no relaxing of the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols ahead of the Christmas season.

The coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, stated this on Thursday in Abuja at the daily briefing of the pandemic.

Aliyu said that Nigeria was currently worried with the rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe hence the need to enforce the COVID-19 rules during the holiday season.

While speaking on international travels, the coordinator advised all holiday seekers to suspend their trips and stay in the country as Nigeria would ensure that every incoming passenger would undergo the travel rules in the country.

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, also advised both incoming and outgoing travellers to suspend their travels if it was not necessary.

Ihekweazu also said that apart from COVID-19, other cases like Ebola, yellow fever were growing in Congo DR and that was why it was important that non essential travels should be suspended.