No reason for protest in Lagos – SSG

Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, says there is no reason for anyone to cause protest in the state.

Salu-Hundeyin said this on Tuesday in Ikeja during her meeting with the Secretaries to the Local Governments.

She said that owing to the outstanding deliveries by the state government, there should not be any reason for protest to arise.

She said: “It is a legitimate right for citizens to protest as there is nothing wrong in it, but people should be wary that it does not turn violent and destructive.

“Lagos State has done so much for its citizens that nobody in the state should stand up and say they are going to break anything.

“Sincerely.

“And I mean it.

“It is not because I am the Secretary of the State Government.

“I speak from my heart and God knows.

“There is no reason for anybody to cause any protests or riots or violence in Lagos State.

“For the nascent peace we are enjoying in Nigeria now, the development that we are seeing, particularly in Lagos State, we do not want anything to tamper with all that Lagos State is enjoying.

“This is a state that before the Federal Government agreed to pay N70,000 minimum wage, Lagos State has been doing the same N70,000.

“Lagos is the only state that is not owing pensioners a kobo.

“If you retire today, you will begin to get your pension immediately.

“Lagos State Government is doing so much.”

Salu-Hundeyin said the state government had done a lot in different aspects of the economy, including the Ilera Eko Medical Insurance Scheme, building medical university, enhancing transportation, and engaging youths, among others.

She said the meeting with the SLGs was to share and compare notes, and cascade development from the state and down to the community level.

She said: “We just try to compare notes and be sure that whatever Mr. Governor is doing under the THEMES+ Developmental Agenda is getting to the grassroots, and they will always give me feedback.

“If there are loopholes that we need to work on, we do that.

“The secretaries are a bit worried, they are concerned, we discussed the protest as parents, not that anybody wants to bring out a stick to beat anybody.

“But as parents, what can we do if these are their grievances?

“Where is the government failing?

“We should also look at ourselves, look inward as a government.

“If truly our people are saying this is what we are not happy about, the government should look at this, and that’s why we are here.”

The Chairman of Scribe 57, Akeem Dauda, said the planned protest was uncalled for and unnecessary in Lagos, based on the works of the state government.

Daudu said the secretaries had resolved to engage the youth in their local governments on the issue.

“We have resolved that we will go back home, talk to our children, talk to our brothers, for them to also look at it from another angle, another perspective,” he said.

The chairman urged the youth to guard the country and not destroy it.

