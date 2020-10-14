The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bala Ciroma, says no EndSARS protester was arrested in Abuja.

Ciroma spoke on Wednesday in Abuja in reaction to the protest that paralysed activities in the nation’s capital.

He also said that no casualty was recorded, but noted that five vehicles were vandalised during the protest.

“At the beginning, there was convergence of protesters at Berger Roundabout.

“Later, we discovered that the protesters were divided into two, those protesting against SARS and those against ending SARS.

“While we deployed our men to ensure law and order, these groups came into the arena, and before we knew it, there were hot exchanges between the groups.

“The timely intervention of our men prevented the situation from deteriorating,” he said.

He said the command had commenced investigation to determine what led to the clash that got many injured in the protest.

He said, “We have deployed quite a number of our men to the various parts of the city.”

He called for calm to allow economic activities to return to normal in the territory.