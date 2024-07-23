No Police barracks has been sold in Lagos, FPRO Adejobi refutes claims

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said no police barracks had been sold in Lagos State.

Adejobi, in a statement to clarify the true situation on Tuesday in Lagos, noted that the police authority was carrying out a comprehensive renovation of some police barracks in the state.

According to the FPRO, the clarification became necessary to correct reports on social media that the Falomo Barracks in Ikoyi in Lagos State had been sold.

“It has become pertinent for the Nigeria Police Force to address the shocking and unfounded trends of discussions on dilapidated status of barracks and their redevelopment, specifically the Falomo Barracks and others in Lagos.

“While we appreciate the concerns and interests of concerned groups and individuals on the general welfare of police personnel, we aim to provide clear and accurate information about these unpalatable allegations.

“Due to the critical state of several police barracks (including the Falomo Barracks), the NPF leadership conceived a partnership arrangement with sub-national governments and reputable developers to unlock value in the assets by redeveloping the barracks into more befitting and modern barracks,” he said.

Adejobi said that the redevelopment would have complementary facilities and modern infrastructure.

According to him, the redevelopment of the barracks (including Falomo Barracks) will be speedily completed, after which the occupants will be duly offered fresh accommodation in the redeveloped sites.

”In specific terms, the occupants of Falomo Barracks Blocks A and B have each received a sum of N2 million only as temporary relocation allowance.

“This payment has been made to 347 families after a validation process to facilitate their temporary relocation.

“It is important to note that this initiative is not limited to Falomo Barracks alone.

“Similar redevelopment projects will be implemented across all police barracks nationwide over time,” he added.

The FPRO pointed out that the project was a strategic effort to improve the living conditions of officers and their families, which he noted was a key focus of the current police administration.

