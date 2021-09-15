No plan to sack workers at CAC – Official

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says it has no intention of reducing the commission’s workforce.

The Registrar General of CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said members of staff of the commission have remained relevant and functional.

“Before now, lawyers were saddled with the responsibility of approving new registration and post registration activities of the commission, but non-lawyers are now being trained for the job,” he said.

Abubakar explained that the injection of non-lawyers in the approval of registration process was to ensure that those who hitherto conducted their jobs manually did not lose their jobs.

“The second one has to do with the process and time it took to approve a registration, having more people working has reduced the time circle.

“If before now, we had 50 people approving the process in 48 hours and another 50 is added making it 100, it will help reduce the time to 24 hours.

“Everyone that is a staff of CAC has an idea of what it takes to register and the objectives or requirements for registration.

“Before the new system, staffers were scanning documents, entering data among others for lawyers to approve,” he said.

The CAC boss added that the staff had been trained to become proficient in their duties to fast track the registration process.