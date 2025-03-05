No plan to compel Obasa to resign —Lagos APC

The Lagos State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, said the resignation of the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, was not included in the terms of settlement reached in the leadership crisis of the House.

The APC spokesperson in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, dismissed the claims indicating Obasa’s resignation, saying, “To the best of my knowledge, there was no time the arrangement for Obasa to resign came up in the terms of settlement of the crisis.”

When asked if Obasa would drop the lawsuit, Oladejo said, “I’m aware that any moment from now, Obasa will withdraw the lawsuit in the interest of renewed peace and progress of the House in particular and the party in general.”

This is coming as Mr Obasa, yesterday, held a peace parley to reconcile with his aggrieved colleagues barely 24 hours after his re-election.

In January, the lawmakers removed Obasa as Speaker, accusing him of poor leadership, abuse of power, frequent lateness to plenary sessions, and intimidating colleagues.

Over 90 percent of the lawmakers backed the impeachment.

Obasa, however, rejected the decision, saying the lawmakers did not follow the constitutional process for his removal.

He also denied the corruption allegations, calling the claims of financial misappropriation “impossible.”

To resolve the crisis, the Governor’s Advisory Council, led by Pa Tajudeen Olusi, along with APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; Lagos Attorney-General Lawal Pedro, and other party leaders, met with the

opposing lawmakers.

It was, however, speculated that all the parties agreed that while Meranda would resign and Obasa returned as Speaker, the latter, after 48 hours, would also step down as Speaker.

This, according to the source will pave the way for a new Speaker from Lagos West as demanded by the 34 aggrieved lawmakers.

Reports indicated that the lawmakers insisting on this arrangement expect it to be followed up with an official letter.

