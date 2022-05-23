No PDP aspirant obtains form for State Assembly in Makoda LG in Kano

Facts emerged that no single person decided to obtain the nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the State House of Assembly in Makoda local government in Kano state.

The Election was expected to hold on Sunday in the local government, but the copy of the result obtained by our correspondent revealed that PDP has no aspirant vying for such a position.

The copy of the election result was signed by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observer in the local government.

Our correspondent gathered that the fortune of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) started dwindling in Kano state following defection of former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso to form his own political party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) following unresolved political differences in the state.